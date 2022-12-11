Corgis in Christmas jumpers parade through London

Corgis dressed in Christmas sweaters paraded through London on Saturday, 10 December.

This footage shows the dogs wrapped up warm during the Arctic blast that swept the UK over the weekend.

Euronews says the tradition started in 2018 as a Christmas celebration.

However, this year, the event was in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen was famously fond of the breed of dog, and was accompanied by them throughout her life.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.