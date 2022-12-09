Dogs wear ugly Christmas jumpers for rescue centre's annual festive party

Dogs put on their ugliest Christmas jumpers for a Chicago rescue centre’s annual festive “Ugly sweater party” on 3 December.

Pets and their owners gathered at the event, organised by the Chicago French Bulldog Rescue, dressed in their most garish outfits to raise money for dogs in need of medical care.

Rescue volunteer Victoria McElligott said that the party typically generates around $150,000 (£122,270) in donations.

The owner with the best dressed pup was awarded a prize.

“It gets bigger and better every year,” McElligott said.

