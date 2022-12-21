A neighbour has created a touching Christmas tribute to a boy who died from cancer for the 20th year running.

Mike Witmer, 56, spelled out "Kevin" in lights across his roof in honour of his neighbour who passed away in 2010.

The tradition began in 2002 when Kevin was diagnosed aged 11. That year, Witmer wrote "Get well soon Kevin" in lights.

The land surveyor from Maryland continued to reference Kevin in his Christmas lights as a tribute.

Witmer has vowed to continue the tradition for "as long as he is able."

