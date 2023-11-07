Moment Nicole Scherzinger switches on Covent Garden Christmas lights

London’s Covent Garden switched on its Christmas lights on Tuesday evening (7 November) with the help of singer Nicole Scherzinger, Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo.

There were also special performances from Six The Musical and The London International Gospel Choir as the capital’s most festive destination kicked off its countdown to Christmas.

For the first time in almost a decade, Covent Garden will be introducing a brand new Christmas installation inspired by traditional golden bells.

As many as 40 gigantic bells with bows, 12 giant baubles and eight spinning mirror balls will all be displayed in the iconic Market Building.