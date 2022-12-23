Grandmother defends charging her family £180 for their Christmas dinner

A grandmother who hosts Christmas dinner has defended her decision to charge her family members - including children - for the meal.

Caroline Duddridge told BBC 5 Live that she came up with the idea after her husband died in 2015. Her household income was halved and she lost her job, so she asked her family to contribute.

The teaching assistant from Cardiff charges her two sons £15, her three daughters £10, her four grandchildren aged five and older £5, and her two three-year-old grandchildren £2.50.

Family members have to pay by 1 December.

