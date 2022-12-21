‘Not a very wise man’: Suspect steals baby Jesus from Nativity display

Police in Texas have released footage of a “not a very wise man” swiping the baby Jesus from a town’s Nativity scene.

The man can be seen casually approaching the festive display and stealing the symbolic figure at Sundance Square in Fort Worth.

Officials say the theft took place at around 2am on 17 December, and believe he “wasn’t alone” as he was seen hopping into an SUV.

Fort Worth Police Department are appealing for anyone with information about the suspect or getaway car to get in touch.

