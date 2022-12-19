Penguins bring Christmas cheer to Essex care home

An Essex care home hosted a Christmas celebration that was made all the more festive by the arrival of two special guests.

Widget and Pringle waddled into the Halstead facility to join members of the local community for some sing-alongs and merriment.

"So beautiful," one of the residents at Care UK’s Colne View can be heard saying as she caresses one of the penguins.

The duo was brought to the home by Amazing Animals to take part in this year’s Doorstep Carols.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.