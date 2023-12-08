Six ‘dangerous’ dishes experts say to leave at home for Christmas potlucks

Pot lucks are a staple of any holiday season - but it may be wise to consider carefully what to bring this Christmas.

A food expert told HuffPost that there are certain types of dish to avoid, both for allergy reasons and to minimise the risk of food poisoning.

Health and safety manager Ray Campbell explained fish is one of the big risks, as steaming it can cause food protein particles to go into the air and trigger allergies.

Other precarious foods to consider avoiding included baked potatoes cooked in aluminium foil, and leafy green salads.