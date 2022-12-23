Greek firefighters dressed as Santa give presents to children with cancer

Greek firefighters dressed up as Santa Claus to bring presents to children with cancer.

This video shows members of the Greater Athens Fire Service Agia Sofia hospital surprising young patients.

One firefighter dangled from a fire engine’s crane, while others abseiled down the side of a hospital building to reach the children.

Music was played on the street down below as the Santas got to work.

They surprised the children on Thursday, 23 December, as excitement was building for Christmas.

