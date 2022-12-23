Princess Kate pays tribute to late Queen’s ‘incredible legacy’ ahead of carol service

The Princess of Wales paid tribute to Her late Majesty's "incredible legacy" ahead of a Christmas carol service.

Dedicating the festive event to Queen Elizabeth II, Kate said the late monarch "deeply inspired many of us."

She recorded the video as final preparations were underway for the service at Westminster Abbey on 15 December.

Kate was joined by many members of the royal family, including her husband the Prince of Wales, their children, and the King and Queen consort.

It will be aired on ITV on Christmas Eve.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.