Salma Hayek has revealed her family always celebrates a “fake” Christmas to balance her and her husband’s cultures.

The 57-year-old star and husband Francois-Henri Pinault host a “double Christmas” over the festive season with 16-year-old daughter Valentina.

“We have to fake one of the days because we have Christmas, Mexican style, with my family and then we have French style with his family,” Hayek told Entertainment Tonight.

She has produced a new festive film - El Sabor de la Navidad (The Flavor of Christmas) - which features three stories showing family and friends trying to balance tradition and progression.