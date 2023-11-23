With the end of the year almost upon us, it’s time to answer an all-important question: which Christmas sandwich is best?

Look no further, The Independent has been busy ranking the best high-street sandwiches of 2023.

Supermarkets from Waitrose to Tesco are rolling out their festive offerings, including turkey feasts, pigs under a blanket and curried bratwurst.

Who will come out on top? Watch The Independent's trusted panel taste test and review the festive treats.