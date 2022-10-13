Parents ‘refuse to gaslight’ daughter into believing in Santa Claus and Tooth Fairy

A pair of honest parents have said they refuse to “gaslight” to their daughter by pretending that Santa and the Tooth Fairy are real.

Mathew Bordreaux, 46, and their partner Aurelian 44, believe that honesty is the best policy when it comes to raising Helena, nine.

Rather than raising her with tales about Father Christmas, the parents ask Helena if she wants to play along with the stories.

“Parents don’t need to tell any of their kids Santa or the tooth fairy is real - why would I participate in this large scale global gaslighting?” Bordreaux said.

