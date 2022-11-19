Teenage boy delivers Dragon’s Den-style speech to pitch Christmas list to parents

A teenage boy from Pennsylvania dressed in a suit and tie to deliver a Dragon's Den-style pitch to his parents to convince them to buy presents on his Christmas list.

Cooper, 13, gave a Powerpoint presentation to his parents, Shelley and Edward, to ask for gifts such as a new mousepad and a gaming gift card.

"On the outside he is 13 and on the inside, he is 50," Shelley said.

"He has never asked for more than the bare minimum and is such a good kid."

