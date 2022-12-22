Real-life Santa spends thousands on presents for underprivileged children

A real-life Santa has spent almost £15,000 buying Christmas presents for underprivileged children.

Reese Fletcher, 31, runs a gardening and fencing firm and raised the funds by turning donated timber into 1,600 Christmas trees.

Mr Fletcher and his team of helpers sold the trees for £10 each, and used the cash to buy the presents this festive season.

"No kid should be without a gift at Christmas. The times are getting hard and the numbers of people struggling are getting bigger," he said.

They also donated £22,000 to a suicide prevention charity.

