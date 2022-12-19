Brazen ‘grinch’ steals giant Santa decoration from family-run garden centre

A `brazen thief was caught on camera stealing a giant Santa Claus decoration from a family-run garden centre in Worcester during the festive season.

Security footage shows the suspect making off with ‘Gracie the Gonk’ at St Peter’s Garden Centre on the afternoon of 13 December.

“We’re worried about her welfare, especially with these temperatures, and her twin Gordon is desperately wanting her back,” the garden centre said in an appeal on Facebook.

A reward for the decoration’s safe return is “a big hug from Gordon and Gracie Gonk,” they said.

Sign up to our newsletters.