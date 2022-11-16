Martin Lewis shares Christmas shopping tips and savings hacks for festive season

Martin Lewis has shared a number of “Christmas shopping quickies” and hacks to save money this festive season.

The MoneySavingExpert listed a number of good price comparison websites on his ITV show this week, as well as one that tracks items with free delivery on Amazon.

Lewis also suggested savvy shoppers should “haggle” with online outlets and their chatbots, explaining that discounts can sometimes be gained that way.

He also shared a trick that involves abandoning your online basket with an item in it and “walking away for a couple of days”.

