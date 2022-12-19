Christmas shoppers cheer as trapped dog rescued from London store window

A little dog was rescued from the window of a high-end London clothes shop after it became trapped between the glass and a sofa.

Crowds of concerned Christmas shoppers looked on as the pup was pulled to freedom, and let out a cheer once it was saved.

It happened at Miu Miu on Bond Street, a luxury designer store.

"Oh god," a spectator can be heard saying as she commented on whether the attempts by the team to free the dog would work or not.

