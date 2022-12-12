Mariah Carey and daughter Monroe perform special duet of ‘Away in a Manger’

Mariah Carey brought her 11-year-old daughter, Monroe, on stage to perform a special duet of the classic Christmas hymn “Away in a Manger”.

The performance, which took place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, last Friday, saw the pair go back and forth with verses - much to the delight of the crowd.

Fans can be heard cheering throughout the special performance, before erupting in applause at the end.

Carey then gives her daughter a kiss on the cheek as she leaves the stage.

