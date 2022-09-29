Hamleys announces top ten toys for Christmas

Hamleys toy shop has announced its top ten toys for Christmas ranging in price from £22 to £100.

The announcement, made earlier than usual, comes as Britain faces a cost-of-living crisis expected to continue into the winter.

Hamleys top toy, an XShot dart blaster, is priced at £35, while the most expensive item - the £100 Playdoh Ice Cream Truck - is second on the list.

Other toys in the top 10 include a Disney Lightyear JetPack Buzz (£60) and a Roller Disco Peppa Pig (£37).

