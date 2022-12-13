London Fire Brigade have shared a cautionary video warning of the dangers of faulty Christmas lights.

This clip shows a tree becoming engulfed by flames within just seconds, with the entire room destroyed within one minute.

“Remember to turn off your Christmas lights. It only takes a minute,” the closing message of the video reads.

The tweet was shared by the firefighters in response to a news article detailing the consequences of illegal and dangerous festive lights.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.