43ft tall ‘super spruce’ selected as Westminster Christmas tree to stand near Big Ben

A 43ft Christmas tree that will stand close to Big Ben has been felled and will start its 330-mile journey to London.

The prime Sitka spruce was one of the 150 million trees growing in Kielder Forest, Northumberland and has been selected by Forestry England for its thick foliage and impressive dimensions.

In order to protect it for its trip to the capital, the tree has been put through a large baler.

It will soon stand at the foot of the Elizabeth Tower at the Houses of Parliament.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.