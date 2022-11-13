Rockefeller Christmas tree arrives in New York

New York’s Rockefeller Center has welcomed the arrival of its iconic Christmas tree as the city ushers in the festive season.

The impressive 82-foot tree can be seen standing tall at the Manhattan plaza after it was raised on Saturday, 13 November.

After growing for around 90 years, the Norway spruce was brought to the city from Queensbury, in the state’s Warren County.

Thousands of lights will be switched on in an annual ceremony due to take place on 30 November.

A star encrusted with millions of crystals will also be placed atop the tree.

