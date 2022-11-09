UK's tallest living Christmas tree shines in West Sussex ahead of the holidays

The UK’s tallest living Christmas tree is shining and ready for the festive season in West Sussex.

This video shows the 37-metre giant sequoia in all of its glory as it beams in Wakehurst botanical gardens.

Visitors to Kew Gardens’ Wakehurst can marvel at the sight of 1,800 energy-saving bulbs adorning the giant tree, which was planted at the site in 1890.

While it has been growing there ever since, the tree has only been decorated as a Christmas feature just over 20 years ago.

