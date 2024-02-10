The Church of England has held its first-ever silent disco at Canterbury Cathedral in a bid to “attract younger people”.

The building’s iconic nave was illuminated with LED lights as those who attended donned headphones to dance the night away to classic hits of the Nineties - from Britney Spears to Blur.

The silent disco was held on Thursday and Friday of this week, and was hailed a success by those who attended.

One party-goer said: “People were admiring the cathedral in a different view and It looked lovely with all the lights reflecting. It was beautiful hearing singing voices echo through the walls.”

The Dean of Canterbury, The Very Reverend Dr David Monteith, said the event was “appropriate to and respectful of the Cathedral”.