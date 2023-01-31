'Partying' cockatiel whistles chart songs after being rescued by family

A rescue cockatiel has been keeping its new family entertained by keeping the tunes going.

Along with some pop hits, the songbird is able to whistle the theme tunes to The Adam’s Family and The Hunger Games.

Scarlett, 41, and her teenage daughter Kassi welcomed Leo Valdez into their Salt Lake City home when he was just three months old.

The pair decided to try and teach Leo some songs and he took to performing like a duck to water.

In this clip, Leo can be seen whistling some of his favourite songs.

