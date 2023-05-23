Moment 72-year-old student becomes first of seven siblings to graduate university

As a 72-year-old man walked across the stage at Georgia Gwinnett College, he became the first of his seven siblings to earn an undergraduate degree.

Sam Kaplan, who left high school in 1969, graduated with a degree in Cinema and Media Arts from the Lawrenceville instutution on 11 May as his 99-year-old mother cheered him on.

The father-of-five was 68 when he enrolled after hearing a radio advertisement for the course.

“Sam was always willing to share photos and stories about his interesting life and his family. We're so proud to see him graduate," professor Kate Balsley said.

