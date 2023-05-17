Watch: Brazen bear cub opens front door of Colorado home

Twin black bear cubs recently visited a house in Colorado, and one of them was captured on video opening the front door.

Footage shared by a resident of Steamboat Springs, about 90 miles north of Aspen, shows the cub standing up and using the handle to open a front door as its twin waits nearby.

The resident then bangs on a window to make noise and scares the pair off.

While the first bear leaves quickly, the second stays by the door for a few moments before following its sibling away.

