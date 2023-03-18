Gethin Jones was visibly emotional as the total of money he’d raised for Comic Relief in a dance challenge was revealed.

The BBC Morning Live presenter danced non-stop for 24 hours in a fundraiser for the charity which aims to create a world free from poverty.

Jones, 45, raised a total of £1,192,298.

As he was initially told he’d raised a whopping £900,000, Jones jumped up and down in joy.

“Everything is stinging, I haven’t been able to touch my toes since 2am... What really kept us going was the donations,” Jones said.

