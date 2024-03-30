Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel have taken to social media to break their silence after news emerged that Abby is now married.

According to public records obtained by Today, the twin privately married an army veteran, Josh Bowling, in 2021.

Abby and Brittany took to TikTok on Friday 29 March to share a photo after the news went viral, alongside a message to their “haters”.

“This is a message to all the haters out there. If you don’t like what I do, but watch everything I’m doing, you’re still a fan,” the voiceover said.