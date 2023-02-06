Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
01:09
David Beckham shares 'sticky stuff' recipe for daughter Harper
David Beckham has shared a clip of the sweet treat he says his eleven-year-old daughter, Harper, absolutely loves.
The football icon posted the video as a story on Instagram, calling it “DEBEE’s sticky stuff.”
“Left it in a couple of mins too long but light in the middle and Harper loves it,” he said, adding a heart emoji.
And he’s not the only Beckham that enjoys showing off their skills in the kitchen - Brooklyn has also been causing quite the stir with his culinary posts.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:30
Epsom College headteacher found dead in school with husband and child
01:20
Grammy Awards: Most memorable moments from the 2023 show
04:02
What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions
00:59
‘Key witness’ comes forward as Nicola Bulley search reaches 10th day
06:02
The imposter in Congress | On The Ground
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
07:29
Ending the war on drug users in New York
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
04:02
What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
03:39
What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:07
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
11:17
The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin
02:51
The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’
03:01
Happy Valley ‘one of the UK’s best police shows’
03:25
Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teases major bombshells but doesn’t deliver’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Watch R&B singer Santino Le Saint stripped-down Music Box session
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
00:31
Diving company boss looking for missing Nicola Bulley speaks out
00:49
Moment divers enter water searching for missing Nicola Bulley
00:35
Building collapses as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and Syria
00:31
‘Why now?’ Liz Truss’s first interview since leaving Downing Street
01:29
Harry Kane scores 200th Prem goal and becomes Spurs’ top scorer
01:34
Six Nations round-up: England struggle as Ireland make statement
01:56
Klopp refuses to answer reporter’s question after Liverpool defeat
01:30
F1: Ford announces return to racing with Red Bull partnership
00:20
Hotel collapses after 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey
01:44
FKA Twigs creates artwork to inspire children to connect to nature
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
02:48
Body of whale washes ashore in seventh death in just over a month
00:27
Grammys: Harry Styles hugs superfan on stage when he wins best album
01:20
Grammy Awards: Most memorable moments from the 2023 show
00:49
Moment Beyoncé makes Grammy history as most decorated winner
00:30
Beyoncé accepts Grammy award late after getting stuck in traffic
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08