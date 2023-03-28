Chef shows off easy hack to peel garlic cloves

A chef has shown off a nifty way of stripping the skin off garlic cloves with very little fuss.

Michael Ponzio demonstrates his hack in this video, where he first presses down firmly on the garlic bulb to break it up.

Then, he throws the cloves into a jar before tightening the lid and giving it a vigorous shake to bash them up a bit.

This action, he says, breaks the skins apart from the clove, so they easily come off.

