‘I cooked salmon in my dishwasher, this is how it tasted’

A woman who cooked salmon in the dishwasher claimed her meal was “absolutely fine”.

Shropshire resident Angie Matthews, 53, came up with the bizarre idea midway through moving house when she only had one appliance left.

After wrapping the fish in two layers of tinfoil, she placed the fillets in the dishwasher and hoped for the best.

Matthews forgot to turn off the “intensive” setting on her appliance - which resulted in the salmon getting a bit “overcooked” - but she said it was still “absolutely fine”.

“I was surprised it worked. It wasn’t inedible in the end,” she added.