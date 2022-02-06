Europe's largest light festival marks end to pandemic darkness in Copenhagen

The annual Copenhagen Light Festival marks an end to pandemic darkness.

French artist Francois Gauriaud's "Phenix," an 11-metre-long bird that illuminates the sky accompanied by birdsong, and "A Dozen Sun", a yellow globe made from recycled plastic was put on display during this year's show.

This year, the installations will be turned on in the morning as well as after sunset to light the way for commuters on their way to work.

The festival organisers expected larger crowds than last year when the pandemic restricted people's ability to attend the well-loved and highly anticipated event.

