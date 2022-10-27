Man floats in special suit made from over 1,000 cork tops

A Chicago man has debuted his very own floating “cork suit” after pouring over 130 hours into the project.

Kerry Haulotte, 64, made the contraption in secret over three years, before surprising his family with its grand reveal.

This video shows the suit’s maiden voyage at Lake Michigan, which the craftsman declared a complete success.

“It performed flawlessly and has been going ever since,” he said.

The suit is made of over 1,150 corks, with 3,450 holes drilled and weighing in at 13.5 lbs.

