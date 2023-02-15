Locals in a Cornish village have created a pop song in a desperate bid to recruit a GP.

Despite Cornwall being one of the most attractive places to live in Britain, it struggles to attract medical professionals.

Now, over 500 residents of Lostwithiel have created a recruitment song and video to find a replacement doctor for their retiring GP.

Their creative song is set to the tune of Nina Simone’s iconic 1968 hit “Aint Got No, I Got Life”.

