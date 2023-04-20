An exhibition at the Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace, portraying Georgian fashion reveals trends remarkably similar to modern times.

Exhibition curator Anna Reynolds says the Georgians adopted sustainable practices in their fashion, with items of clothing passed down from royal ladies to their maids - due in part to the value of clothing at the time.

Included in the exhibition is the oldest surviving British royal wedding dress, worn by Princess Charlotte of Wales in 1816.

