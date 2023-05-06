Moment Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey for coronation

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived at Westminster Abbey ahead of King Charles III's coronation.

Both wore ceremonial robes, while Kate also wore a foliage-inspired headpiece. It was previously reported she would not be wearing a tiara for the occasion, in line with the King's desire for a 'pared-back' coronation.

They arrived alongside their three children, who all wore outfits of a similar nature.

Prince George has a starring role, named as one the pages of honour at the ceremony, and responsible for carrying the King's robe.

