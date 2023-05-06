Soldiers arrive by train at London Waterloo for King’s coronation

Soldiers who are taking part in King Charles III’s coronation arrived at London Waterloo station on Saturday, 6 May.

Today’s celebrations will involve more than 9,000 service personnel, more than 6,000 of whom will be on ceremonial duties.

Troops from the ceremonial King’s Colour squadron will take part in the procession alongside regulars and reservists who were selected through ballots to join the parade.

The majority of those selected through ballots come from units that have a service link to the royal family.

