Police step in to stop crowded royal fans being crushed on Mall

Police officers had to step in to prevent crowded royal fans from being crushed on the Mall as they waited to catch a glimpse of King Charles III and the Queen Consort in the coronation procession on Saturday (6 May).

Some well-wishers have been camping out for days in order to secure the best spot to watch the parade.

At around 10:20am local time, Charles and Camilla will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the coronation ceremony.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.