Penny Mordaunt has revealed how painkillers and practice helped her to carry the heavy ceremonial sword during King Charles III’s Coronation.

As Lord President of the Council, she was responsible for bearing The Sword of State and presenting The Jewelled Sword of Offering to the new monarch - and became the first woman to do so.

“I was not in the gym for six months prior to this,” Ms Mordaunt joked.

“I did take a couple of painkillers beforehand, just to make sure I was going to be alright,” she added, before offering her sword-carrying tips.

