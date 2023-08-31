Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver has revealed she was rushed into intensive care after undergoing emergency surgery.

The actress, 59, shared her scary ordeal when she appeared on Thursday’s Loose Women and also revealed she had a hysterectomy in March.

She spoke openly with the panel and expressed her frustrations after diet companies used her photo without consent, claiming she had lost weight with their products.

Sue said: “I had a really bad year. I had a hysterectomy in March. Then a few weeks ago, I ended up in A&E, I don't need to go into details, but I have not been on a diet this year. I have been seriously ill.”