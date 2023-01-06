Couple show off 40ft yacht home they say has halved their bills after ditching flat

A couple decided to ditch their two-bed flat for a 40ft yacht amid the cost of living crisis - a move they say has halved their bills.

Paddy Vasey and Esmee Heath spend around £500 each month on mooring fees, diesel, and electricity on their second-hand boat.

After deciding to swap their £205,000 apartment for the £54,000 boat, they now have big plans for their future adventures.

“Paddy’s grandparents use to live on a boat, which was a big inspiration for this, so we had full support from family – and colleagues absolutely love it,” Ms Heath said.

