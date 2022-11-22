An expert has shared her best tips to dry clothes indoors without using a tumble dryer amid the cost of living crisis.

Rebecca Bebbington, consumer expert at NetVoucherCodes, shared her tips on This Morning.

“If you’re going to dry things, put the small things at the bottom and then the air can flow,” she explained.

Bebbington also said to put everything you can on hangers to make them easier to iron and to avoid putting clothes directly on the radiator as it can damage the fibres and stop heat circulation.

