Cost of living crisis: Martin Lewis urges Britons to avoid ‘tragic’ mistake

Martin Lewis has warned the British public to avoid making the “tragic” mistake of forgetting to redeem cost of living payment vouchers.

While some will see their £200 energy support sum paid out directly through their electricity supplier, that isn’t the case for everyone.

Those who are on pre-pay energy plans, he explained, will be given vouchers to help with their cost of living.

“Often the most vulnerable people haven’t redeemed them and it’s absolutely tragic for October and November,” he said.