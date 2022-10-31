Property expert lists cost-saving tips for renters this winter

A property expert has been dishing out her best cost-saving tips to help Britain’s renters stretch their pounds a little further this winter.

Kate Faulkner is urging those who are finding themselves with the cost of living to invest in LED bulbs to save up to £65 each year, and hang thicker curtains to keep the cold out.

It comes as a survey found 47 per cent of tenants polled are confused about the energy efficiency changes they can reasonably make without breaching their tenancy agreements.

