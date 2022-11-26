Sweet elderly couple get married in supermarket condiment aisle where they first met

An elderly couple have shared the sweet moment they got married in a supermarket, one year after they met there.

78-year-old Dennis Delgado and 72-year-old Brenda Williams met in the condiment aisle at a Fry's store in Casa Grande, Arizona, when Delgado approached his now-wife and began talking about mask-wearing.

Not only that, but Brenda even requested that he proposed in the same condiment aisle, prior to them tying the knot.

"I wanted people to see that there is hope. Especially us older folks, especially in the condiment aisle," she said.

