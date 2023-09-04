Unknowing couple hire same photographer to capture surprise proposals

A couple proposed to each other at the exact same time, and both had hired a photographer who kept it secret for three months.

Autumn Velin, 23, and Rebecca Dolge, 21, were on holiday in Denver, Colorado, US, when they both dropped to one knee as snow was falling overlooking a reservoir on 14 April 2023.

Autumn said: “The moment was magical, I mean we both did not see it coming at all, it seemed we were both in shock, struggling to process the situation - Words can not describe how we were both feeling in the moment.”