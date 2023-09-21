Herd of 100 cows disrupt traffic on busy rural road

A farmer took a herd of cows marching on the road, causing a traffic jam in the countryside.

Footage shows more than 100 bovines occupying one lane on the intersection before turning together in Phetchaburi province, Thailand, last month

A number of motorcycle riders followed the slow pace while the animal caretaker’s truck was also stuck, lagging behind them.

Cows on rural roads are common in Thailand and neighbouring countries as the animals are often free to roam and farms are situated beside provincial motorways.