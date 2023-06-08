Remains of Neolithic road uncovered in waters of Adriatic Sea

Beneath the clear, pristine waters of the Adriatic Sea, archaeologists have uncovered the remains of a road.

During underwater research of the submerged Neolithic site of Soline, off the Croatian island of Korcula, archaeologists found remains that surprised even them.

Beneath layers and layers of marine sediment, they uncovered a road that once connected the now sunken prehistoric settlement of the Hvar culture with the coastline.

“This submerged Neolithic site is quite remarkable because there is no other site like this in the Adriatic coast, made of dry-stone walls, in this position in a small rock in the sea, connected with the road,” Marta Kalebota, from Korcula Town Museum, said.